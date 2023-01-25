Bodies of 7 members of family fished out from Bhima river in Maharashtra

The bodies of seven members of a family have been fished out from a river in the Pune district - in an incident which bears resemblance to the shocking Burari deaths of Delhi.

The bodies were recovered off the Pargaon Bridge in Daund tehsil, nearly 70 km from Pune city. Reports reaching said that they are residents of Parner in neighbouring Ahmednagar district.

The Pune rural police said that four bodies were found last week, while three were fished out on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Mohan Uttam Pawar, his wife Sangita Pawar, daughter Rani Shyam Phulware, her husband Shyam Phulware, and their children.

Police suspect that this could be a case of death by suicide. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and investigations are in progress. “We are not ruling out anything, all angles are being probed,” the local police said.

The Burari deaths, which were described as “mass suicide” was reported on July 1, 2018, when eleven members of the Chundawat family were found hanging in their two-storied house. The family ran a grocery shop and plywood business in the area.

The Sangli deaths, which was reported on June 20, 2022, when nine members of a family were found dead in Mhaisal village in what appeared to be a “suicide pact”. However, later it emerged that they were poisoned and two persons were arrested.