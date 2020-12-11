Bodies of woman and her three children found hanging in Thane; man attempts suicide

In a shocking incident, the bodies of a woman and her three minor children were found hanging in a decomposed state from a tree in Bhiwandi tehsil of Thane district, nearly 50 kms off downtown Mumbai.

The recovery of bodies in the Umbarkhand-Paccharpur jungle has come as a shock in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The four were missing from 21 October and a missing complaint was lodged.

The deceased were identified as Ranjana (30), her two daughters Darshana (12) Rohini (6) and son Rohit (9).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem at the government hospital.

Padgha police station’s inspector DM Katke said that the bodies were found hanging from the tree and the incident was reported to the police.

After seeing the bodies, Ranjana’s husband and the father of the kids, Sripat Bangri (35), attempted suicide by consuming poison. He has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Sripat’s brother who had gone to the jungle to get woods saw the skeletons of the four hanging and alerted his brother.

A forensic team has been called for investigations.

The identity of the bodies could be established on the basis of the clothes.

An accidental death report has been registered and investigations are underway. “We are investigating the case from various angles,” said Katke.

Initial investigations also reveal that Sripat had married another woman.