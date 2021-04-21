Body dies, soul doesn’t, writes doctor hours before she dies of Covid-19

Body dies, soul doesn’t, wrote Mumbai-based doctor Manisha Jadhav on Facebook, hours before she passed away due to the deadly Covid-19 infection.

“May be last Good Morning. I may not meet you here on this platform. Take care all. Body die. Soul doesn’t. Soul is immortal,” wrote Dr Jadhav, a specialist in tuberculosis treatment, who was attached to the Sewri TB Hospital.

She passed away at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali on Sunday.

She leaves behind her husband Dr Navnath Jadhav, a pathologist, and her son.

She had been working at the Sewri TB Hospital for two decades, handling clinical and administrative duties.

She last reported to the hospital on 12 April and was hospitalized after that.

A couple of days ago, the Indian Medical Association-Maharashtra State had highlighted the plight of doctors.

“We are with the government. Our members are already working in the private sector and we have given services in the public sector as well. We can still offer help in the form of telemedicine, e-ICU and vaccination. And in this struggle 17,975 doctors have contracted the infection and unfortunately 168 have succumbed to Covid-19 in our state.

But the government has not given the insurance cover to all. So the government must come clear on the insurance cover to all those working in Covid hospitals,” IMA-Maharashtra President Dr Ramkrishna Londe, President-elect Dr Suhas Pingle, Honorary State Secretary Dr Pankaj Bandarkar, Joint Secretary Mangesh Pate, and Chairman of Action Committee Dr Rajendra Kulkarni said in a joint statement.