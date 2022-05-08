Body of girl found in Swaraj Express train near Mumbai

In a shocking incident, the body of a 20-year-old girl from Bihar was found dead in the washroom of a train in Palghar near Mumbai on Sunday.

The body was found in the Swaraj Express Train, which runs from Bandra Terminus to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Western Railway has confirmed the incident.

The co-passengers informed the Travelling Ticket Examiner that a girl has gone to the washroom but had not come out for a long time.

“The TTE along with passengers tried to open the door of the washroom which was locked from inside. Then train staff opened the latch of the door and found the girl lying on the floor with a cloth wound around her neck. She was not moving or responding,” WR officials said.

Her Aadhar card was found which stated her name as Aarti Kumari, aged 20 and a resident of Bihar.

The train was given a special halt at Dahanu Road and the body was deboarded.

The body was sent to the Cottage Hospital in Dahanu in the Palghar district.

The Western Railway and Maharashtra police are trying to ascertain whether the girl was travelling alone or was accompanying others.

The police is investigating the case from various angles and have neither ruled out murder nor suicide.