Bollywood actor Salman Khan gets another death threat

Bollywood actor Salman Khan gets another death threat

The caller allegedly threatened to kill Khan on April 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2023, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 11:05 ist
Salman Khan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mumbai Police has reported that a man had called up its Control Room and issued a death threat against Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The caller, who identified himself as Roki Bhai, hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the Mumbai Police told news agency ANI. He has allegedly threatened to kill Khan on April 30.

Earlier, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill Khan if he was ever found in Rajasthan.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Salman Khan
Rajasthan
India News
Mumbai police
Entertainment News
Mumbai
Jodhpur
Lawrence Bishnoi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 