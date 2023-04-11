Bollywood actor Salman Khan gets another death threat

Mumbai Police has reported that a man had called up its Control Room and issued a death threat against Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
The caller, who identified himself as Roki Bhai, hails from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the Mumbai Police told news agency ANI. He has allegedly threatened to kill Khan on April 30.
Earlier, notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill Khan if he was ever found in Rajasthan.
More to follow...
