Bollywood actor's driver killed by son over 'scolding', held

A 53-year-old man, working as a driver for a Bollywood actor, was allegedly killed by his 24-year-old son in Mumbai who bore a grudge against the deceased for scolding him, police said on Saturday.
Police have arrested the son of the deceased and registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The man died during treatment on Saturday at a hospital, three days after he was attacked with an iron rod at his residence in suburban Andheri, the police official said.
Prima facie, the accused was angry with his father who had pulled him up around two months back for not doing any job, the official said.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
