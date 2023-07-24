Bombay HC directs Goa govt to notify Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary as tiger reserve within 3 months

The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on Monday directed the state government to notify the existing Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary and its outlying areas as a Tiger Reserve within three months.

The order comes in the wake of stiff opposition by the Goa government to setting up the Tiger Reserve citing human habitation in the wildlife sanctuary and nearby areas, as well as arguments made by the state's counsel in the High Court, which suggested that tigers were not resident animals in the state.

In their order, Justices Bharat Deshpande and Mahesh Sonak directed the Goa government to "take all steps to prepare a tiger conservation plan as contemplated by Section 38-V (3) of the WLPA and to forward the same to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) within three months from notifying the Mhadei WLS and other areas as a tiger reserve," while also directing the NTCA to "render full assistance" to the process.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Goa Foundation, a local NGO, which had urged the HC to direct the state government to notify a Tiger Reserve in the state.

The order also directs the state government to "set up antipoaching camps at strategic locations to be staffed by forest guards, watchers, etc., in the WLS and National Parks in the State of Goa" within six months, while also requiring government agencies, including the Forest Department, to take steps to prevent encroachment in the protected areas.

"There appears to be some misimpression that the moment the area is notified as a tiger reserve, there would be large-scale displacement of populations and the rights of the forest dwellers would be drastically affected. This needs to be corrected," the court said, directing the state government to "determine and settle the rights and claims of the Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwellers following the law as expeditiously as possible and preferably within 12 months from today".

Interstingly, earlier this month, the State Wildlife Board had rejected the NTCA's proposal to set up a Tiger Reserve in Goa, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant telling reporters that Goa's small wildlife sanctuaries did not fit the Authority's criteria for the setting up of a Tiger Reserve in the state.

The demand for a Tiger Reserve in Goa has come up in the wake of several sightings of tigers in the state's forested areas which run contiguous with forests in Karnataka and Maharashtra along the Western Ghats. Four tigers were killed in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary over the last three years too.

An NTCA report, following the death of four tigers, had also said that the Western Ghat region, which spreads through Goa and Karnataka, had the potential to increase overall tiger population numbers if it was upgraded to a Tiger Reserve.

The Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in North Goa is connected to the larger tiger landscape of Karnataka comprising Kali Tiger Reserve, Bhimgarh Wildlife Sanctuary to the east and Bhagwan Mahaveer National Park.

Green activists have alleged that the presence of iron ore mines in the Western Ghats, which ring several wildlife sanctuaries, is a deterrent to political will when it comes to pursuing the notification of a Tiger Reserve in the coastal state.