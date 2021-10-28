Bombay HC disposes Wankhede's petition seeking relief from probe

The Bombay High Court on Thursday disposed off NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's petition seeking relief from probe into 'extortion claims' after Maharashtra government's lawyer assured the Court that three days notice will be given before arrest by the Mumbai Police, news agency ANI reported.

Wankhede had demanded that a central investing agency like CBI probe the matter. Maharashtra government lawyer told Bombay High Court that there are 4 different complaints against Sameer Wankhede. An ACP-level officer is heading the enquiry which has just begun. We have not registered any FIR against Wankhede yet so the application is at premature stage.