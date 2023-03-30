Bombay HC orders quashing of 2019 complaint against Salman Khan, bodyguard alleging misbehaviour by journalist

In a major relief, the Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a complaint against Bollywood actor and producer Salman Khan, which was filed by a local journalist.

The journalist, Ashok Pandey, had alleged the actor indulged in assault and misconduct against him- in a case that dates back to April 2019.

Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh, who is also an accused in the case, had approached the Bombay High Court.

The high court also quashed the summons issued to Salman Khan and Nawaz Shaikh by the Andheri Magistrate Court last year.

Pandey had alleged that Khan snatched his mobile phone while cycling in Mumbai when some media persons started clicking his photos. The actor argued with him and then threatened him, he said in the complaint and added that his mobile phone was also snatched.

Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan had issued summons to Khan and Shaikh after noting a police report submitted in the matter stated that offences under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) under the Indian Penal Code.