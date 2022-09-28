Bombay HC reserves order on Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea

The Bombay High Court reserved the order on the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday.

Deshmukh (72) was arrested last year in a case of alleged money laundering.

Justice N J Jamadar of Bombay High Court has heard the bail application for two days.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on November 1, 2021.

The ED had launched a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against him on April 21, 2021, on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

The then Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was suspended and then retired, had alleged that Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

Incidentally, Vaze was arrested in connection with the planting of gelatine-sticks laden Mahindra Scorpio with a threat note near Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent brutal murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

In fact, Vaze, who was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit, is a veteran of Crime Branch-CID and encounter specialist and had worked under the direct command of Singh.

According to the ED case, Rs 4.70 crore was collected from various bars in Mumbai and was laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family.