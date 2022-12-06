Bombay HC seeks clarity on inclusion of Mahim Nature Park in Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The Bombay High Court has sought clarity from the Maharashtra Government whether the Mahim Nature Park would be included in the ambitious Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

Dharavi is the biggest slum cluster of Asia -- and the redevelopment project would be executed by Adani Realty, a company of the Adani Group.

A division bench of the Bombay High Court comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja issued directions while it was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Vanashakti, headed by Stalin Dayanand and environmental activist Zoru Bhathena, seeking the park’s exclusion from the purview of the project.

The High Court has sought responses from the Maharashtra Government and the SRA by January 2, 2023.

Stalin and Bhathena were in the forefront of the Save Aarey Forest campaign.

The PIL fears that the Mahim Nature Park (or Maharashtra Nature Park Society) which has been protected as a forest since 1991, may be included in the Dharavi redevelopment project. The petitioners expressed apprehension pointing out that the October 2022 tender grants the right to acquire “excluded areas” (including MNP) for the project.

The petition was filed through counsel S G Sreeram.

Counsel Milind Sathe, who is representing the DRP, said that it has already clarified to the petitioners that the MNP was not included in the redevelopment project.

Last week, Adani Realty won the bid for the Dharavi makeover project.

Sandwiched between the Sion and Matunga stations of Central Railway and Mahim and Bandra stations on the Western Railway, the Dharavi locality is a sort of business-cum-residential-cum-warehouse area, where nearly seven to 10 lakh people stay and work, in an area of 2.1 sq km – making it the biggest slum locality of Asia. The famous Mithi river that empties into the Arabian Sea from the Mahim creek passes by the Dharavi area.

The Mahim Nature Park is on one side of the Dharavi.

It comprises a thick wooded area along the Mithi river and has an education centre for urban inhabitants, particularly school and college children who promote ecology and nature conservation.

The 37-acre land was once one of Mumbai’s biggest dumping grounds but now it is a piece of green lung along Dharavi with rich flora and fauna.