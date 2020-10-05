Bombay High Court reserves order on Kangana Ranaut's plea against BMC

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved the order on a petition filed by Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of a portion of her bungalow by BMC.

The court was informed that all concerned parties have filed their written submissions. Following this, it concluded the hearing and reserved the order.

