Bombay High Court reserves order on Kangana Ranaut's plea against BMC

Bombay HC reserves order on Kangana's plea against BMC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2020, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 12:11 ist
Kangana Ranaut. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved the order on a petition filed by Kangana Ranaut against the demolition of a portion of her bungalow by BMC. 

The court was informed that all concerned parties have filed their written submissions. Following this, it concluded the hearing and reserved the order.

More to follow... 

 

 

Kangana Ranaut
Bombay High Court
BMC
Maharashtra
Mumbai

