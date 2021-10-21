Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 26, says his lawyer

The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail plea in the cruise ship drugs case on October 26, news agency ANI reported, quoting his lawyer.

Aryan Khan, arrested on October 3, was denied bail by an NDPS court on Wednesday. Shortly after, he moved the Bombay High Court for bail.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son who is currently lodged there.

Check out latest DH videos here