Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on Oct 26

Bombay High Court to hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 26, says his lawyer

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 21 2021, 10:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 11:00 ist
Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail plea in the cruise ship drugs case on October 26, news agency ANI reported, quoting his lawyer.

Aryan Khan, arrested on October 3, was denied bail by an NDPS court on Wednesday. Shortly after, he moved the Bombay High Court for bail.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son who is currently lodged there.

Aryan Khan
India News
Bombay High Court
Mumbai
NCB

