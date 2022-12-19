Border row: NCP leader tags Musk, asks to clarify who hacked Bommai's account

In a tongue-in-cheek remark amid the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary row, former minister and state NCP president Jayant Patil tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the latter's post about whether he should step down as head of the microblogging social media platform.

Musk had tweeted: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of the poll.”

Patil then connected this to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's tweets on the boundary dispute and the claim that his account was hacked, a statement endorsed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the response of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Patil tweeted, “Karnataka Chief Minister has said that he has not tweeted, this was stated by both, the Karnataka Chief Minister as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Elon Musk, before you step down you rule on this — who had exactly tweeted.”

Shinde had said that it would be found out very soon who had tweeted and who was responsible.

It may be mentioned that Fadnavis had earlier said, “The Karnataka Chief Minister himself had stated before the Union Home Minister that it was posted from a fake account. We will also try to find out what action has been taken against such a tweet.”

On the other hand, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said, "It was clarified that the Twitter handle was fake. But the handle was active since January 2015 and has been verified by Twitter. Till now, the official decisions taken by the Karnataka government are posted on that handle. If the Twitter handle was fake, why the tweets related to Maharashtra have not been deleted? How is the Twitter account still active?”