Bow-and-arrow symbol was synonymous with Shiv Sena and Thackerays

The Shiv Sena has a history of 56 years - but for 34 years it was using the bow-and-arrow symbol.

The Shiv Sena was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray on 19 June 1966 - aimed for the welfare of Marathi-manoos.

On October 30, 1966, Balasaheb addressed the first Dussehra rally at the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar.

However, it was on October 1, 1989, that the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the saffron party.

It was around that time that Shiv Sena started aggressively pursuing Hindutva and championed the cause of Ramjanmabhoomi movement.

The Shiv Sena contested its first election in 1967.

The Shiv Sena had contested several elections before 1989 with symbols like the coconut tree, railway engine, sword and shield, burning torch, cup, and saucer among others before the bow and arrow was allotted.

For Uddhav Thackeray, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), it is now a major challenge - and it is going to be a prolonged battle in the Supreme Court because of the jolt given by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has the backing of BJP.

“The roaring tiger in the saffron flag and bow and arrow are synonymous with Shiv Sena and the Thackeray,” a veteran political analyst, who has been observing the Shiv Sena affairs for over four decades, told DH on Saturday.

“Whether it was the public meetings of Balasaheb or Uddhav or other leaders, the most prominent features, the Shiv Sena flags in saffron, the roaring tiger and the bow and arrow...now these would be missed when Uddhav sets out for rallies but these would be present in rallies by Shinde,' the analyst said.

Recalling the 1984 elections, the analyst pointed out that Manohar Joshi - who later became Maharashtra Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker - had in 1984 unsuccessfully contested the Mumbai North Central seat on a Lotus symbol, which now belongs to the BJP.

The Shiv Sena contested the first municipal polls in Thane in 1967 and the second in Mumbai in 1968 - with the shield and sword symbol. In the eighties, the Shiv Sena contested Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha with a railway engine symbol.

"We have got the bow-and-arrow symbol...it symbolises Lord Ram. We are the real Shiv Sena and we follow the ideals of 'Hinduhrudaysamrat' Balasaheb Thackeray and 'Dharmaveer' Anand Dighe," said the minister and Shiv Sena leader Dadaji Bhuse.

Reacting to the development, Uddhav said, "They want to steal everything, the legacy of Balasaheb, symbol, name."