Boy kills self after parents take away his mobile phone

Boy kills self after parents take away his mobile phone

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 30 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 15:49 ist

 A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide at his Mira Road residence in the district after his parents snatched away his mobile phone, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

"The boy, who studied in a local school, used to constantly play on his mobile phone while being at home. However, his parents used to rebuke him for being glued to the mobile all the time," inspector Prakash Birajdar of Navghar Police Station said.

"Recently they took away his mobile phone and the boy was upset ever since. On May 26, he allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered in this connection, the official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Suicide
mobile phone
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid US protests

Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid US protests

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

 