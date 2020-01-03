Brahmins born to bless others: Gujarat Assembly Speaker

"Friends, if you have been to Africa, you must have seen the colour and look of the people. You must have seen people in China, you can't even tell whether their eyes are open or closed. Same is the case with the Japanese. But, when you come back to our Hindustan and go to Punjab, Haryana etc, you will see well-built (Kaddavar) people. You must have seen cows in the mountains which are small... look at the cows in the flat area. There are state-wise and country-wise differences in the world. This diversity is due to climate and everyone's DNA."

These are few opening lines of Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi who was speaking during the inauguration of the second edition of three-day Mega Brahmin Business Summit, a biannual event, hosted exclusively for the community. Among the invitees were Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, chairperson, Gujarat state commission for child rights protection, Jagruti Pandya and scores of BJP leaders. Nitin Patel, in his speech later, introduced Trivedi as a lawyer who was involved in 2002 post-Godhra riots including Best Bakery case.

Trivedi said, "We are born as Brahmins and we have DNA of Brahmin... but we are not hostile to anyone and we also request everyone not to keep hostility with us, too." He said that it is the "birthright of Brahmins to give blessings to everyone and pray for the welfare of the whole world." He said that out of eight Noble Prize winners in this country, seven are Brahmins, and "the ninth award person to be awarded is Abhijit Banerjee who is also a Brahmin."

"Do you know who was the first Indian judge of International Court of Justice who also represented India in the United Nations Security Council? Do you know that he was the one who studied the Constitutions of 60 countries and gave the first draft of the constitution to Baba Saheb Ambedkar? We all take the name of Baba Saheb Ambedkar with respect but the man who made the first draft of the constitution was Dr B N Rau..." Trivedi said.

He added that in history, Brahmins keep themselves behind and let others lead. The person who kept Baba Saheb in the lead was Dr Rau. Ambedkar himself said this on November 25, 1949, that I am being given the credit of making the constitution but the actual credit goes to B N Rau."

The summit claims to provide jobs to over 5,000 candidates and create business opportunities for the community. Over 150 stalls have been set up at the venue in the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where many schemes have been dedicated to Brahmin community.