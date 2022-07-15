Bring in concept of 75@75: Ashish Deshmukh writes to PM

Pitching for a separate Vidarbha state yet again, senior leader from Maharashtra and ex-MLA Ashish Deshmukh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking creation of 75 states coinciding with 75 years of Independence.

The 75@75 mission should start from Vidarbha, said Dr Deshmukh, a former BJP MLA from Katol in Nagpur and who is now a Congressman.

Deshmukh, who is the son of former Maharashtra Congress president and ex-minister Ranjeet Deshmukh, is one of the strong proponents of statehood for Vidarbha.

“India today has 29 states and eight union territories. In terms of population, each state has an average of 4.90 crore people. There are 6.5 million people in 50 states in the US and 3.30 million people in Switzerland with 26 cantons,” said Deshmukh.

“India ranks second in the first 10 countries with the largest population in the world. But it is third from the bottom on most development indicators among 10 most populous countries. India’s growth index is very low. This proves that India needs small states for development to make people happy. The BJP’s policy has remained supportive for small states,” he said requesting the concept of 75@75 and urged Modi to make an announcement in his 15 August address by announcing Vidarbha as the 30th state.

In the four-page letter, Dr Deshmukh said: “The small states formed adjacent to the state of Maharashtra are progressing rapidly. However, a prosperous region like Vidarbha is still struggling for basic amenities.

The newly established small neighbouring states are experiencing diversified progress such as doubling per capita income, increased irrigation, health facilities, education, law and order, roads, tap water, living standards, abundant electricity, alternative employment. However, such a picture of development is not seen in Vidarbha.”

Deshmukh pointed out that it is impossible to bring economic prosperity to Vidarbha without creating it. “For this, a small state of Vidarbha needs to be created so that the people of Vidarbha will get better amenities, industries will grow and the youth will not have to migrate for small and big jobs and the suicides of farmers will be curbed,” he said.

According to him, the demand for an independent Vidarbha state is decades old. "We saw the creation of states that were not in demand. However, the demand for Vidarbha and its independent state was always ignored. Many serious issues like farmers’ suicides, lack of new industries, lack of information technology, lack of investment in service sectors, declining industries, unemployment, naxalism, malnutrition, tourism development, and proper use of mineral resources remained unnoticed.

“Having lived in Maharashtra for the last 70 years, injustice has been happening to Vidarbha. This has adversely affected the development works in all the districts of Vidarbha and the backlog is increasing day by day. The economic condition of the state of Maharashtra is very poor. If this state cannot meet its own needs, then the big question is how it can meet the needs of Vidarbha, which has a population as big as a separate state and bigger than that,” he said.