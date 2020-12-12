Brothers throw acid on woman, her 3 kids over property feud in Gujarat

Three children in the 5-14 age group and their mother were injured on Saturday in an acid attack allegedly carried out by two siblings over a property dispute in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said.

The victims were asleep at 5 am when the accused, identified as Ajay Dantani and his brother Vijay and who are related to the victims, flung acid from a window, resulting in serious burn injuries, a Madhvapura police station official said.

"The accused have a dispute over the house where victims Laxmiben Dantani, her two daughters and son lived. They wanted her to vacate the house. The siblings' father had sold the house to Laxmiben a few years ago but the duo wanted it back now," he said.

"The victims have burn injuries to the face and are being treated in the civil hospital. Ajay and Vijay have been booked for attempt to murder, acid attack among other offences. The two have not been arrested so far," Inspector MD Barad of Madhavpura police station said.