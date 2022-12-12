BSF nabs 3 Pakistani fishermen near border in Gujarat

BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from creek area near border in Gujarat

The preliminary questioning revealed one of the fishermen was held by BSF in 2017

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 12 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 16:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday nabbed three Pakistani fishermen and seized their boat from a creek area near the India-Pakistan border off the Kutch district coast in Gujarat, the BSF said.

In a special search operation conducted overnight, three Pakistani fishermen were apprehended in the early hours of Monday from the Harami Nalla creek area, a BSF release said.

"Upon learning about the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat and fishermen inside the Indian territory of the creek, the BSF patrol immediately rushed to the spot and seized their boat. On seeing BSF personnel approaching them, fishermen started fleeing towards Pakistan. However, BSF jawans chased them and apprehended three Pak fishermen," it said. They are residents of Zero Point in Pakistan.

The preliminary questioning revealed one of the fishermen was held by BSF in 2017 as well and was lodged in the Bhuj Jail for a year before he was repatriated to Pakistan from the Attari Wagah border.

The fishermen told BSF they entered Indian territory for fishing as it is their main source of livelihood, said the release, adding nothing suspicious was found on the seized boat.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Border security force
BSF
India News
Gujarat
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

Rajinikanth turns 72: 9 must-know facts about Thalaivar

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi & WC final

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from Moon

 