BTP withdraws support from Ashok Gehlot government

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), with two MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly, on Friday, announced it was withdrawing support to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, accusing the Congress and the BJP of joining hands to deny the outfit’s leader a shot at the district council chief’s post in Dungarpur.

The BTP had stood by Gehlot when he was battling a rebellious Sachin Pilot in July that had pushed the Congress government to a minority.

BTP chief Chhotubhai Vasava was incensed when BJP and Congress came together to deny the district chief post to a BTP-backed independent candidate in Dungarpur.

Of the 27 district council seats in Dungarpur, BTP-backed independent candidates had won 13 seats, while BJP and Congress had won eight and six seats respectively.

BTP was hoping to win the district chief’s post with support from the Congress, but in a surprising turn of events, Congress backed the BJP candidate to the post.

“BJP and Congress are together. All the political parties across the country should take note of this alliance and stay away from them in future elections,” Vasava said.

Vasava also accused the Congress of forcibly standing with the farmers in their agitation against the farm laws with the sole intention to weaken the protests.

“Congress will weaken the farmers' agitation as the entire debate would be Congress versus the BJP, pushing farmers’ issues to the background,” Vasava said.

The BTP’s announcement of the withdrawal of support to the Rajasthan government will have little impact as Gehlot enjoys the support of 118 MLAs in the 200-member assembly.