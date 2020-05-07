'Buddha's teachings inspiration to tackle crisis'

Buddha's teachings inspiration to tackle prevailing crisis: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 07 2020, 11:35 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 11:35 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said teachings of Lord Buddha for the welfare of mankind are an inspiration to overcome the "current crisis".

Extending greetings to people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Thackeray said Lord Buddha showed the path of peace, non-violence and equality of mankind.

"He earned the knowledge of going into the root of problems faced by people and eradicating them. The world needs this knowledge as this is an inspiration to overcome the prevailing crisis," the chief minister said in a message while referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Gautam Buddha

