Builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide by jumping off multi-storey building in Mumbai

Well known real estate developer Paras Porwal allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai on Thursday, a police official said.
Police later found a suicide note at the 57-year-old builder's gym in which it was mentioned that nobody was responsible for his death and no enquiry should be made with anyone, he said.
Porwal allegedly jumped to death around 6 am from the balcony of the gym at his residence in Shanti Kamal housing society building near Chinchpokli railway station, the official said. A passer-by alerted police following which personnel from the Kalachowki police station rushed to the spot, he said.
The body was taken to a civic-run hospital for post mortem, he said. An investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by Porwal, the official said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Kashmir's upper reaches receive season’s first snowfall
JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth
Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking
In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system
Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need
DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton
People of Ukraine win EU rights award