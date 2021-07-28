Building collapses in Mumbai, fireman among 6 injured

Building collapses in Mumbai, fireman among 6 injured

A portion on the north side of Mehta Babu Chawl near Salami hotel in Juhu Galli crashed around 12.30 am

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 28 2021, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 10:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people, including a fireman, were injured after a part of a four-storey building collapsed in suburban Andheri shortly after midnight on Wednesday, a fire brigade official said.

A portion on the north side of Mehta Babu Chawl near Salami hotel in Juhu Galli crashed around 12.30 am, he said.

Five persons, including a senior citizen, from the building and a fireman from the rescue team were injured, the official said.

"Another 10 people were trapped on the first and second floors of the building and they all were safely rescued," he said.

The six injured persons were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital. Out of them, fireman Vishwas Rahate (51) was discharged after treatment.

The five others were undergoing treatment at the hospital, a civic official said. Currently, four fire engines are at the site and work of clearing the debris is on with the help of civic and police personnel, the fire brigade official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Building Collapse
Andheri
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Famine leaves nothing for people in southern Madagascar

Famine leaves nothing for people in southern Madagascar

Powering Iraqi homes one switch at a time

Powering Iraqi homes one switch at a time

Bhutan starts 2nd round of vaccination against all odds

Bhutan starts 2nd round of vaccination against all odds

In book, Akkai opens up about her transgender life

In book, Akkai opens up about her transgender life

A look at Basavaraj Bommai's political career

A look at Basavaraj Bommai's political career

DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'

DH Toon | 'BJP's downfall is imminent!'

Earth's 'vitals' worsening as humanity's impact deepens

Earth's 'vitals' worsening as humanity's impact deepens

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

 