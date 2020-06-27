Covid-19: Buildings in Mumbai's slum areas to be sealed

Buildings in Mumbai's slum areas to be sealed as coronavirus cases surge

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 27 2020, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 10:13 ist
Representative image.

Buildings in congested areas and slums of north Mumbai will be sealed considering the rise in Covid-19 cases here in the last 15 days, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said.

During a visit to north Mumbai on Friday, the city top cop attributed the spread of coronavirus infection to the high population density here.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

North Mumbai, which includes Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Charkop and Kandivali areas, has seen a sharp rise in cases in the last 15 days.

Singh took stock of the Covid-19 count and precautionary measures taken by the police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to contain the viral spread.

Several cases have been reported from buildings located in slums and other high-density places, he said, adding that the police were sealing such structures and the results of these measures will be seen in the next few days.

The city currently has 750 containment zones, of which 300 are located in north Mumbai alone, Singh said. Apart from this, the police have identified 27 hotspots and a strict lockdown has been enforced in these areas, he said.

People should follow social distancing norms to break the chain of the spread and should wear masks, use sanitisers if they step out of their homes for any urgent work, Singh said.

According to the BMC's data, Mumbai has so far recorded 72,287 Covid-19 cases, while the toll stood at 4,177. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

White actors to not voice Simpsons non-white characters

White actors to not voice Simpsons non-white characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 