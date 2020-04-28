Bulandshahr sadhu killing: Uddhav Thackeray asks Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against culprits

Hours after the brutal murder of two sadhus in a temple in Bulabdshahr, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and demanded action against the accused.

"What has happened is inhuman, I spoke to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed my shock and concern over the event," tweeted Thackeray, who is the Shiv Sena president.

Thackeray demanded strict action against the accused. "Please take action as per law and also ensure that no one gives it a communal colour to it," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut described the incident as brutal and inhuman.

"I request all not to do politics over this (Bulandshahr) incident like it was done in case of Palghar... the nation is fighting Corona... please stay calm.... (UP chief minister) Yogi Adityanath will take strict action," he said.

It may be recalled in the Gadchinchale village in Dahanu in Palghar district, nearly 120 kms from downtown Mumbai, on April 16, two sadhus and their driver were killed in an incident of mob lynching in the tribal area.

Later it came to light that the two sadhus were from the Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada - and Yogi Adityanath spoke to Thackeray and demanded action. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis of BJP also took up the issue and came down heavily on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Palghar police has arrested 110 persons including nine juveniles. The Maharashtra government later handed over the probe to State-CID and suspended two police officers.

In fact, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had to release the list of accused to deny that there were Muslims among the attackers. The BJP and VHP had also accused the Left wing of spreading terror in tribal areas of Palghar.