Bulldozer of price rise ran over people after Assembly polls: Shiv Sena

Lashing out at the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre over the issue over spiralling prices, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said that as expected the bulldozer of price rise ran over the common people after the Assembly polls.

“During the polls in five states (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa) the Centre had decided not to raise the prices fuel and cooking gas and we expected that once the results are out these would be increased…and it is now true,” said an editorial in Saamana and Dophar ka Saamana, the Marathi and Hindi mouthpieces, respectively, of the Shiv Sena.

"The prices of LPG cylinders has been raised by Rs 50 while petrol has once again shot over Rs 100 per litre… a gas cylinder for domestic use would be around Rs 1,000 now while that of commercial is around Rs 2,000," the hard-hitting editorial states.

According to Shiv Sena, the Narendra Modi government took votes from people and later gave them the gift of price rise. “This has been the policy of the Modi government…what happened now is nothing different…the bulldozer razed inhumanly,” it said.

The editorial pointed out that during the poll campaign, the Opposition was highlighting these issues but BJP raked up the issues of hijab, Pakistan and Hindu-Muslim.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: