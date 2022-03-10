Buoyed by Punjab victory, AAP Gujarat launches membership drive for 'change'

Buoyed by the victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat Thursday launched a membership drive ahead of Assembly polls in the state while announcing that it would take out a "Tiranga Yatra" in multiple cities and districts between March 12 and March 16.

While appealing to citizens to join them in large numbers, party leaders claimed that like Punjab, "6.5 crore Gujaratis are also looking for badlav (change)."

AAP Delhi MLA and Gujarat in-charge Gulab Singh, claimed in a press conference in Ahmedabad, "Since morning our phones have been ringing with people wanting to join the party. It shows that people in Gujarat are also looking for a change. I have been working here for the past many years and I can feel that unemployment, question paper leaks in recruitment exams, plight of farmers, increasing fees in private schools are among the major issues."

He said that in the coming days, AAP is going to launch its preparation for the Assembly polls. He added that between March 12 and March 16, party workers are going to take out "Tiranga march" in cities and districts across the state. AAP's state chief Gopal Italia said that the result in Punjab has raised hopes for change in Gujarat as well.

"We will be going to every nook and corner in the state to seek a chance from the voters. The voters have given chance to Congress and BJP for so many years and now it's time for a change. This year, the election will be a close contest between AAP and BJP," Italia said.

AAP suffered several setbacks in the recent past after six out of 27 first time elected Surat corporators joined BJP while several prominent leaders including a Surat-based businessman resigned. Last February, 27 AAP candidates had been elected to the Surat Municipal Corporation, the party's first electoral success in the state. AAP became the chief opposition party in the civic body by ousting Congress. BJP retained the power having won 93 seats.

On December 20, AAP had taken BJP by surprise after hundreds of party workers led by Italia, former journalist-turned-politician Isudan Gadhvi, among other top leaders stormed the ruling party's headquarters in Gandhinagar, demanding action on question paper leak in a recruitment examination.

