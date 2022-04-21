Burglars from Karnataka who targeted foreign tourists in Goa arrested

Police in Goa on Thursday arrested two persons from Karnataka, who specifically targeted foreign tourists residing in popular beach villages in North Goa, and burgled expensive electronic articles from their homes over the last two months.

According to Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Shobhit Saxena, the two accused who have been identified as Lathif Khan from Mysore and KS Azeez from Kodagu in Karnataka would exit Goa soon after carrying out burglaries and hide out in Karnataka and Kerala.

“That last two months, there were continuous house breaking theft cases reported at Pernem Police Station from different places of Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol areas wherein unknown accused used to target foreign tourist and Indian tourists by committing theft of their valuable items like their laptops, I-pads, cameras, mobile phones, cash, etc.,” Saxena said, adding that the duo would specifically target foreign tourists visiting the beach state state. The coastal villages of Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol are home to beaches, which are popular with foreigners.

The arrests on Thursday, Saxena said, were carried out in co-ordination with Karnataka and Kerala police personnel who helped their Goa counterparts with “technical inputs” to bust the interstate operation.

Electronic goods worth Rs 15 lakh were recovered from the two burglars, the official said.

“The accused used to commit theft by breaking locks of the main door or by entering from the windows during the night time. The accused persons after commission of crime, used to flee the state to Karnataka and Kerala,” Saxena said.

