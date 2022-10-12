Bus catches fire in Pune, 27 passengers escape unhurt

Bus catches fire in Pune, 27 passengers escape unhurt

The private bus was returning from a village in Bhiwandi near Mumbai to Bhimashankar in Pune district

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Oct 12 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 14:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twenty-seven passengers of a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place around 6.30 am on Bhimashankar road in Ambegaon tehsil, they said.

The private bus was carrying 27 passengers from a village in Bhiwandi near Mumbai to Bhimashankar, a religious place famous for a temple in Pune district. "When the bus reached near Shindewadi on Bhimashankar-Ghodegaon road, a driver of another vehicle told the bus driver that smoke was billowing from it," Ghodegaon police station's assistant inspector Jeevan Mane said.

The driver immediately stopped the bus and all the passengers quickly got down, he said. "One of the passengers called up the police control room. Efforts were made to douse the blaze but the flames engulfed the vehicle and gutted it. The luggage and bags of passengers were also damaged in the fire," the official said.

No person was injured, he said. A short-circuit could be the prima facie cause of the fire, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fire
Mumbai
Pune
Bhiwandi
India News
Accident
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

How to spot a fake therapist

How to spot a fake therapist

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

 