Bus catches fire in Thane; passengers escape unhurt

The bus was partially damaged, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief said, adding a short-circuit was suspected to have caused the blaze.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 30 2023, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 10:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly 50 passengers travelling in a civic transport bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Also Read: Fire at hospital in Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported

The Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus, carrying 45 to 50 passengers, was on way from Narpoli to Chendani Koliwada when it caught fire at around 8.30 am near the Central Maidan here, he said.

After noticing the fire, the bus driver and conductor immediately evacuated the passengers, he said.

Local firemen and a team of the disaster management cell rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze within 15 minutes, the official said.

The bus was partially damaged, he said, adding a short-circuit was suspected to have caused the blaze.

