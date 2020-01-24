Buses stoned during Maharashtra Anti-CAA-NRC bandh, normal life unaffected

The day-long bandh against the implementation of CAA and proposed NRC called by the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and 50-plus other smaller outfits passed off peacefully on Friday barring stray incidents.

A driver of the BEST civic bus was injured in stone pelting in Mumbai in an incident that took place at around 9.15 am when some people pelted stones at the bus heading towards Kurla station on route number 362, said a spokesperson of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The driver, Vilas Dabhade, was wounded and rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in suburban Govandi, he said, adding no harm was caused to any of the passengers.

There was no disruption of services of the Central and Western railway lines. In several places in the Mumbai metropolitan region, shops downed their shutters. In some pockets, fewer autos and cabs were on roads.

"The bandh has got good response, the message was sent across," Ambedkar told reporters.

More than 1,000 people, mostly VBA activists, were rounded up past midnight as precautionary measure.

In Amravati, police had to lathicharge a mob.

Reports from Palghar district said that some Right wing activists tried to forcibly reopen shops during the shutdown.

Incident of stone pelting was reported form Solapur and AurangabadIsolated incidents of stone pelting were reported but normal life remained largely unaffected.

(With inputs from PTI)