Cheating case lodged against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Businessman lodges cheating case against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and others

The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 14 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 11:32 ist
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra. Credit: PTI Photo

A Mumbai-based businessman has lodged a cheating case against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and some other persons for allegedly duping him of Rs 1.51 crore, a police official said on Sunday.

The FIR was registered on Saturday at Bandra police station based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai. The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.

The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, the police official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said, adding that an investigation into the case was underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shilpa Shetty
Raj Kundra
Mumbai
cheating case
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Not winning T20 World Cup title a sore point: Finch

Not winning T20 World Cup title a sore point: Finch

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

Some key takeaways from the UN climate conference

Some key takeaways from the UN climate conference

DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'

DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

 