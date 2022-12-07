By looking at face, one can know that he is going to file case: Gujarat HC judge on atrocity cases

By looking at face one can know they will file case: HC

The judge said this while hearing a petition related to quashing of an FIR

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 07 2022, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 09:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In the cases of atrocities, a judge in Gujarat high court has remarked that merely "by looking at the face, one can know that he is going to file a case." The judge said this while hearing a petition related to quashing of an FIR.

Last week on Friday, Justice Ilesh J Vora was hearing a petition seeking to quash an FIR related to a case of attempt to murder, among other charges after both the parties decided to resolve the issue "amicably."

During the hearing, Justice Vora inquired if there was any past record of the accused petitioners. Defence lawyer Ashish Dagli responded that one of the petitioners was booked under the charges of atrocity. 

Also Read | Nobody should go to sleep empty stomach, government's duty to ensure foodgrains reach the last man: SC

"Saheb, atrocity case is also over, that is what I am told. I can produce the copy of the order," Dagli told justice Vora after consulting with clients. The assistant government pleader responded that the government didn't have objection if the defense lawyer was making a statement to that effect. 

"Ano su vandho... bijo case thava nu j che...aa loko na kam aj aa che. Kyan che? Modha batao...modha joi ne khabar padi jaay ke case karva nu aj che. (What is his objection, another case is going to be filed, this is what these people do. Where is he? Show his face...by looking at the face we can tell that a case is going to be filed)," Justice Vora remarked, upon which Dagli responded, "no, no." 

Justice Vora went on to say, "Aa su... tran-tran case... manas kare su...ema dadagiri siva biju hoon che (What is this? Three cases...what is this if not bullying?)."

