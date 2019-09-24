Bypoll to Satara LS seat announced

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for the bye-elections in Satara Lok Sabha seat.

The elections have been necessitated following the resignation of Udayanraje Bhosale, who left NCP to join BJP. Udayanraje is the 13th descendant of legendary Maratha warrior.

The elections would be held on 21 October and counting on 24 October coinciding with the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Udayanraje had defeated Shiv Sena's, Narendra Patil.