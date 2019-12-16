CAA protest: IIM-Ahmedabad prof roughed up by police

The Gujarat police on Monday detained over two dozen activists, academicians, and students who had gathered outside the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) to register protest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The police crackdown on the civil society gathering claiming that assembly of the protesters were illegal as they didn't have permission. Among those who were detained are Professor Navdeep Mathur, activist Hemant Shah, lawyer, and activist Shamshad Pathan and several students.

Professor Mathur was detained by the police after he asked the cops as to why the detained persons were being taken to Gujarat University police station and not Satellite police station. When Mathur argued that protesters were detained from the area falling under Satellite, the cops roughed him up, dragged him into the police van and took him away.

The protesters had gathered outside IIM-A campus with placards against CAA with slogans that read "Don't divide us Afor your communal politics." Noted danseuse and activist Mallika Sarabhai, activist Nirjhari Sinha among others also participated in the protest.

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted "@AhmedabadPolice has denied permission to carry out peaceful protests outside IIM-Ahmedabad and forcefully detained 15-20 people. It is state-sponsored violence and hooliganism everywhere."