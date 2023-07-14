Caller warns of 26/11-like attack if Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan

The traffic control room of Mumbai Police has received a call from an unidentified person warning of a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country, an official said. The call was received on July 12, he said on Thursday.

The caller, who spoke in Urdu, said there would be a terror attack, like the one that took place on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai and that the Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for it, the police official said.

Mumbai Police is investigating the threat call and a crime branch team has also been roped in, he said.

The call was made through an app, and the police were trying to track down the IP address of the caller, the official said.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, recently entered India illegally to marry her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida.

The two had become friends while playing online game PUBG.

The Pakistani woman, around 30, and her Indian partner, around 25, were arrested by the police in connection with her illegal stay in India, but were granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida last week.

On July 4, both Sachin and Seema confessed their love for each other in front of the media and police, urging the government to allow them to get married and stay together in India.