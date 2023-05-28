Case against 5 persons for betting on IPL match in Maharashtra's Thane

A criminal case has been registered against five persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly indulging in online betting on a cricket match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), police said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a place near a tea stall in Mira Road area on Friday night and found the accused indulging in betting on a match of the present IPL season, an official from Navghar police station said. The police seized various materials used by them in gambling, including mobile phones and laptops, he said.

Also Read: DH Deciphers | How will gambling be identified and kept out of online games?

A case has been registered against the five accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Telegraph Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, the official said. No arrest has been made so far, he added.