Cases are rising in Gujarat because of aggressive testing, full transparency: State government

Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi said on Wednesday evening while giving updates on the deadly virus spread in the state that "I want to say to people that it not important at all that we are at second, third or fourth stage in the list (of states affected with the virus.) It is not needed but what is important in this epidemic is that we concentrate on detecting every infected person by aggressive testing. Even today, we conducted 3000 tests." Ravi mentioned that people were comparing Gujarat with other states which is not required in a situation like this and added that the state was readied itself to tackle it since March end.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Earlier in the morning, she announced that state government has decided to stop morning updates on the disease and would come up with the latest developments once a day, in the evening. Ravi used to brief media twice in a day-in the morning and late in the evening. She brushed aside allegations that the state is trying to "hide' number of cases by ending morning briefing because of rising number of cases and deaths.

The practice of updating once a day started from Wednesday evening when she revealed that in the past 24 hours, Gujarat reported 217 fresh cases out of which 151 cases were detected in Ahmedabad. The death roll also rose to 112 after nine more patients passed away in the same time period. In the state, Ahmedabad with 1,652 positive cases is the worst- city.

The state received some respite in terms of number of patients getting discharged from hospitals. Ravi said that 79 persons were cured and discharged on Wednesday, the highest in a day, which took the total number of person who have been cured to 258. When asked why number of deaths is increasing in the state, she responded, "Maximum number of patients had pre-existing diseases and they were above 60."

29th district gets affected

The list of coronavirus-affected districts in Gujarat increased to 29 of 33 on Wednesday with tribal dominated Dang district, in south Gujarat, reporting its first positive case. A nurse, who was working with local COVID-19 Care Centre, tested positive. District collector NK Damor told DH that the woman had travelled from Surat about a week ago where she was working in a hospital. The woman allegedly didn't disclose and joined the team of health workers voluntarily.

Damor told DH, "We had worked so hard to keep the district virus-free. We had screened more than 50,000 local residents who came from the sugarcane fields in neighbouring Surat, Tapi and Valsad where they work as labourers."