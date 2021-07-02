Ahmedabad: CBI arrests two ED officers for taking bribe

CBI arrests two ED officers for taking bribe in Ahmedabad

CBI sources said the accused officers had demanded Rs 75 lakh as bribe from a trader and Rs 5 lakh was the first installment

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 02 2021, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 20:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The anti-corruption wing of CBI, Gandhinagar, on Friday caught two officers of Enforcement Directorate (ED) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs5 lakh.

CBI sources said the accused officers had demanded Rs 75 lakh as bribe from a trader and Rs 5 lakh was the first installment.

"We have caught PK Singh, Deputy Director, and Bhuvnesh Kumar, Assistant Director, from posted with ED, Ahmedabad, in a trap based on a complaint lodged by a trader. They had demanded Rs 75 lakh," a CBI official said on the condition of anonymity.

Sources said that the department had transferred Kumar about a week back and he was supposed to join the Bengaluru office. Sources said that the complainant is a trader who was booked by CBI in a corruption case. It was based on the CBI case that ED started the probe on charges of money laundering.

Enforcement Directorate
CBI
bribery
Gujarat

