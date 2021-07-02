CBI arrests two ED officers for taking bribe in Ahmedabad

The anti-corruption wing of CBI, Gandhinagar, on Friday caught two officers of Enforcement Directorate (ED) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs5 lakh.

CBI sources said the accused officers had demanded Rs 75 lakh as bribe from a trader and Rs 5 lakh was the first installment.

"We have caught PK Singh, Deputy Director, and Bhuvnesh Kumar, Assistant Director, from posted with ED, Ahmedabad, in a trap based on a complaint lodged by a trader. They had demanded Rs 75 lakh," a CBI official said on the condition of anonymity.

Sources said that the department had transferred Kumar about a week back and he was supposed to join the Bengaluru office. Sources said that the complainant is a trader who was booked by CBI in a corruption case. It was based on the CBI case that ED started the probe on charges of money laundering.