CBI, ED raids Kapoors, Wadhawans to find finer details of multiple transactions

Central agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate conducted a series of raids on Monday to find finer details of multiple transactions between the Kapoors and Wadhawans.

The searches and raids are expected to continue for the next few days.

The Yes Bank, when Rana Kapoor was the MD & CEO, had invested around Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the troubled Diwan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL).

Simultaneously, DHFL promoter-Director Kapil Wadhawan paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAB Enterprises (India) Pvt Ltd, of which Bindu Kapoor is a Director.

The Kapoor couple's three daughters - Roshni Kapoor, Radha Kapoor Khanna and Rakhee Kapoor Tandon are also on the hook of the agencies.

Roshni, Radha and Rakhee are Directors in Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd. Additionally, Roshni also holds directorship in DoIT.

Kapil's brother, Dheeraj Wadhawan, who is Director of RKW Developers Pvt Ltd too is in trouble.

The CBI and ED separately search 10 locations involving the two families.