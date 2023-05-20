CBI quizzes Sameer Wankhede in Aryan Khan bribery case

CBI questions Sameer Wankhede in Aryan Khan birbery case

NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was then a minister in the erstwhile MVA government, had carried out a series of exposes on Wankhede and people close to him

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 20 2023, 18:53 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 18:53 ist
Sameer Wamkhede at the Mumbai CBI office. Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday questioned high-profile IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in connection with the case involving seeking a bribe of Rs 25 crore vis-a-vis the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

Wankhede’s role as Mumbai Zonal Director of Narcotic Control Bureau has come under the scanner.

Wankhede’s statement was recorded at the CBI’s western region headquarters at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. 

NCP leader Nawab Malik, who was then a minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had carried out a series of exposes on Wankhede and people close to him.

Wankhede, an officer of the 2008-batch IRS officer, had faced several allegations.

Read | WhatsApp chat of SRK and Sameer Wankhede surfaces

A total of 20 persons were arrested during the October 2-3, 2021 midnight raid and subsequent investigations. The NCB had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas and 22 MDMA/Ecstasy pills during the raid on the Cordelia cruise from Mumbai to Goa.

The Bombay High Court, on 28 October, 2021, while giving bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmum Dhamecha,  had observed: “There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts.”

In May 2022, Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the NCB saying that the evidence was “insufficient”.

After this, the NCB also carried out an internal probe into the issue vis-a-vis the allegations against Wankhede. 

It may be mentioned, besides Wankhede, others booked were the then NCB-Mumbai's Superintendent, Ashish Ranjan, then NCB-Mumbai's Intelligence Officer, two private persons KP Gosavi and Sanvile D'Souza among others.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sameer Wankhede
Aryan Khan
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Central Bureau of Investigation
CBI

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

B'luru streets plastered with Siddaramaiah, D K posters

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

 