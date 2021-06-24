CBI registers case against private firm for defrauding SBI, other banks of Rs 2,435 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against a private company and its officials for causing losses worth Rs 2,435 crore to the State Bank of India (SBI) and other consortium member banks.

After the whopping losses came to light, the SBI Industrial Finance branch in Mumbai lodged a complaint, along with a detailed report, on May 28.

On Tuesday, the CBI registered an FIR against CG Power and Industrial Solution Ltd; Gautam Thapar, the then CMD; KN Neelkanth, the then CEO and MD; Madhav Acharya, the then ED and CFO; B Hariharan, the then Director; Omkar Goswami, the then Non-Executive Director; Venkatesh Rammoorthy, the then CFO, and unknown public servants and others.

It was alleged that the accused had cheated the SBI and other consortium member banks, including Bank of Maharashtra, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Corporation Bank, Barclays Bank, IndusInd Bank, by way of diversion of bank funds; sham transactions with related parties; borrowing funds from the bank by misrepresentation.

They have also been accused of falsifying/fabricating books of accounts, entries, vouchers and financial statements; furnishing false, incorrect or misleading information; siphoning off funds, including various loan proceeds.

“The allegations were based on a forensic audit report. Searches are being conducted on the premises of the accused, including said private company at Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram,” CBI officials said on Thursday.