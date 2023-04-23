CBI targeting Satya Pal Malik for showing PM's 'true face' to public, says Nana Patole

CBI after Malik for showing PM's 'true face' to public

It may be mentioned Patole was the first to revolt against Modi and resign as BJP MP in 2017 and later join Congress

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 23 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 16:12 ist
Senior Congressman and the party’s Maharashtra unit President Nana Patole. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik was slapped with a CBI notice in an alleged corruption case only because he brought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's true face to the public, senior Congressman and the party’s Maharashtra unit President Nana Patole said. 

It may be mentioned Patole was the first to revolt against Modi and resign as BJP MP in 2017 and later join Congress. 

“Over the past few years, we have been seeing that whoever speaks against the Modi government is being investigated by the central investigation agencies,” said Patole, a former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik who made allegations against Modi summoned by CBI in insurance scam case

“Malik is a senior BJP leader. He was given responsibility as the Governor of other states including Jammu and Kashmir by the Modi government. Malik presented the facts regarding the Pulwama incident that took place when he was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and also raised the issue of corruption,” Patole pointed out. 

“Malik's statement has exposed the true face of the Modi government to the public, that has tried to silence him by sending a notice through the CBI. BJP has set a fake narrative of its anti-corruption stand, but the people know their true face now. There are many corrupt people in the BJP and the Modi government is not taking action against them,” said Patole. 

According to him, Modi should give answers regarding the issues raised by Malik. “People of the country are asking this. So Modi should take a clear stand on the issues raised by Malik,” he added. 

