CBI visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat again

Amid hectic investigations into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has on Monday visited Bandra home of the late actor, to gather evidence, based on last 10 days of grilling sessions including that of prime suspect Rhea Chakraborty.

A CBI team drove into the Mount Blanc building at Carter Road in Bandra and visited the duplex flat.

The team was there for a couple of hours even as Rhea and her brother Showik were being grilled at the DRDO & Air Force office/transit facility at Kalina.

At the Ballard Estate area, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regional office is located, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya made an appearance. He was interrogated based on WhatsApp chats that he had with Rhea and is being questioned on the drug angle.

In a related development, senior IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, the joint director of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), was attached to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for six months. He had worked in the NCB earlier and is being brought in to crack the Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.