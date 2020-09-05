CBI visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s home with his sister Meetu

Fast-pacing the investigations after nearly a fortnight, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday revisited the Mumbai home of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a bit to seal the crime scene reconstruction process.

What made the visit to the duplex flat at the Mount Blanc building at the Carter Road of Bandra more important was the fact that Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh accompanied the CBI team.

Sushant’s flatmate and creative art designer Siddharth Pithani, house help Dipesh Sawant, cook Keshav Bachner and help and cook Neeraj Singh were also present.

Later Meetu reached the DRDO & Air Force office/transit facility at Kalina, the camp office of the special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI.

READ: NCB arrests Dipesh Sawant, Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help

Meetu Singh was living with Sushant from June 8 to June 12 – after the actor’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty left.

Sushant (34), who has acted in a dozen movies including the highly-successful ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, was found dead on 14 June.

In the past, all of them have been grilled by the CBI – but this is for the first time Meetu met the CBI team.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parekh was also seen coming out of the CBI camp office – after recording of her statement.

Some other suspects in the case too were grilled, however, there was no official confirmation from the CBI.