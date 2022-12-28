CCTV video shows Sheezan Khan, 2 others carrying Tunisha Sharma to hospital

In a new development in late TV actress Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, CCTV footage has emerged in which her co-actor Sheezan Khan and two others can be seen carrying her to a hospital, as per several media reports.

The video shows a man holding Sharma's unconscious body and Khan and another woman walking beside them. The CCTV footage is from the hospital gate, reported Republic.

Reports say that they carried Sharma to a hospital in Naigaon from the TV set after they found her unconscious.

Read | Tunisha Sharma death: Forensic team visits TV show set, seizes actor's clothes, other belongings

A doctor from the Naigaon hospital told NDTV that Sharma was dead when they checked her. "Those who brought her from the sets said they were shooting when she locked herself in a room. They found her hanging, after which they took her down and brought her here," Mr Pal said.

Sharma, 21, who was acting in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial on Saturday.

Khan was arrested on Sunday for abetment of suicide after a complaint was filed by Sharma's mother. Her mother on Monday alleged Khan had cheated and "used" her daughter for three to four months.

Read | Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Know more about Sheezan Khan

Khan has told investigators his relationship with her lasted for three months as it didn't work out between them and also spoke about the age gap between the two, as per the police.

The official said there is nothing so far to point out that Khan and Sharma decided to break up against the backdrop of the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which the live-in partner, Aftab Poonawalla, was arrested by the Delhi Police.

The last rites of actress Tunisha Sharma were held on Tuesday in the presence of her family members and industry colleagues.

(With inputs from agencies)