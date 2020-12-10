Celebrity hair stylist arrested by NCB in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput case

In yet another swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a celebrity hairstylist and a drug supplier in the ongoing investigations into the drug angle of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and Bollywood-drug mafia nexus.

The accused were identified as Suraj Godambe, a hairstylist and Lalchandra Yadav, an auto-rickshaw driver, who used to deliver the drugs.

The duo was apprehended near Meera Tower in Oshiwara in Andheri West area of Mumbai.

Both of them were produced before a Magistrate court in Mumbai which remanded them to NCB custody till December 16.

The operation was led by Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of NCB’s Mumbai zonal unit.

Suraj works with several top Bollywood personalities and production houses. Yadav used to supply cocaine on behalf of the Nigerian syndicate.