Cell for migrant labourers' welfare set up in Goa

A dedicated cell has been set up in Goa to resolve the issues being faced by migrants labourers in the state as part of a central government initiative, an official said on Saturday.

The state's Migration Cell was recently launched by Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda during the launch of ShramShakti, a national migration support portal through video conference.

Munda said during the programme that the lack of real-time data of migrants was the biggest challenge for the Centre and the state governments in formulating effective strategies and policy decisions for the welfare of migrant workers at both source and destination states.

"Migrants all over the country had to face difficulties during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and we are aware of their difficulties," he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on the occasion that his state was the first one in the country to set up a dedicated migration cell to address the issues of migrant workers.

"The cell would address multiple needs of the migrants legal support, skill development, job linkages, access to public services, health, insurance and financial inclusion," he said.