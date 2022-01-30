Cement wall widens divide between Hindu-Muslim followers of Sufi Saint

The Ahmedabad district police on Sunday detained more than 100 people from Pirana village for protesting against construction of a wall inside the 14th century Sufi shrine of Imam Shah Bawa. Once famous as a place of communal harmony, the shrine has turned into a major dispute between Hindus and Muslims over control of its management for the past several decades.

More than 100 Muslim residents of Pirana village, about 20 km from Ahmedabad city, stormed the shrine premises after learning of construction of the wall in the place of barbed wire fencing. The wire fencing had first appeared in 2003 after Hindus and Muslims followers of Pir Imam Shah Bawa clashed. The fencing segregated the entire campus into two areas controled by Hindus and Muslim followers.

Locals said that as word spread of construction of the concrete wall in place of wire fencing, the villagers rushed to the spot. The local police bundled them into several police vehicles and kept them under detention at various police stations before releasing them later in the night.

Among the protesters were 64 women and 69 men, mostly from Pirana village. Ahmedabad district superintendent of police Virendra Singh Yadav said that the wall was being constructed following the permission of the collector. He said that police detained the villagers briefly to maintain law and order.